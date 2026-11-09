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    Türkiye and Azerbaijan to expand cooperation in training personnel for defence industry

    Education and science
    • 09 November, 2026
    • 20:59
    Türkiye and Azerbaijan to expand cooperation in training personnel for defence industry

    Türkiye and Azerbaijan are deepening cooperation in training qualified personnel for the defence industry, including through the establishment of joint doctoral programmes, Chairman of Türkiye's Council of Higher Education (YÖK), Professor Erol Özvar, said.

    According to Haber Global, cited by Report, he said the prospects for cooperation between the two countries in higher education and scientific research were discussed during his visit to Antalya as part of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31).

    Özvar noted that Türkiye and Azerbaijan had established a broad model of cooperation covering student and academic staff exchanges, joint scientific research, the training of young researchers and the activities of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan University. He stressed that this partnership could serve as an example for the whole world.

    The head of the council added that academic cooperation between the two countries would be further deepened in strategic fields.

    He also described the Türkiye-Azerbaijan University in Baku as a concrete example of the two countries' partnership in higher education. According to him, Azerbaijani young people are studying at the university under programmes offered by three Turkish universities.

    Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations defense industry
    Türkiyə və Azərbaycan müdafiə sənayesi üzrə birgə doktorantura proqramları yaradacaq
    Турция и Азербайджан расширят сотрудничество в подготовке кадров для оборонной промышленности
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