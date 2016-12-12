Tribute to memory of National leader Heydar Aliyev paid at BHOS

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ December 12 is Memorial Day of the Azerbaijani people’s national leader Heydar Aliyev. This day, first lessons and lectures in all classrooms and auditoriums of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) were dedicated to the great historical figure and outstanding political and state leader Heydar Aliyev who played a crucial role in the history of Azerbaijani people.

Report informs referring to the BHOS press service, at the lessons, it was emphasized that the national leader and remarkable politician of global scale Heydar Aliyev occupies a special place among great people in the history of Azerbaijan. He was worldwide recognized as a leader with unique and rare qualities who was able to exert a strong influence on the international politics. He could think and analyze not only nationwide within Azerbaijani boundaries, but also on a global scale. The national leader was a unique politician who had influence on making decisions on questions of vital importance not only for our country, but also for the whole world.

To commemorate the great leader and pay the tributes to the memory of the great person, flowers were laid to the bust of the national leader Heydar Aliyev at the Higher School.