Tomorrow will be first Tuesday of Novruz in Azerbaijan

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow will be the first Tuesday of Novruz - Su Chershenbesi.

Report informs that preparations for Novruz holiday start from Su Chershenbesi.

According to beliefs, the God first created the water, therefore, the first Tuesday is marked as Su Chershenbesi (Water Tuesday). Some sources call it an 'original Tuesday', 'flower Tuesday'. By ancient beliefs, Su Chershenbesi is considered the day of worshipping water. It is a tradition to collect 'new water', which is believed to heal many diseases, at the sunrise.

Novruz is a herald of spring and is considered the beginning of the year. Therefore, people pray for their year to be as transparent and fair as water. On these days the first 'tongals' (bonfires) are lit symbolizing the melting snows and outgoing winter.

Azerbaijan is to mark Od Chershenbe (Fire Tuesday) on March 5, Yel chershenbe (Wind Tuesday) on March 12 and Torpaq Chershenbe (Ground Tuesday) on March 19.

Notably, winter will come to Azerbaijan at 01.58 on the night of March 21 this year. March 20 will be the eve of the holiday and the holiday itself will be celebrated on March 21.

Notably, March 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 will be nonworking in the country this year due to Novruz holiday. Since March 23 and 24 fall on Saturday and Sunday, March 25 and 26 will also be nonworking.