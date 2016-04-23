Tomorrow test exams will be held in 35 cities and districts of Baku city

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 24, the State Students Admission Commission (SSAC) will organize in 35 cities and districts of the country test exams.

Report was told in the press service of SSAC.

Generally, the exams will be held in 67 buildings of Baku, Sumgayit, Nakhchivan, Ganja, Gёygele, Samukh, Gazakh, Tovuz, Shamakhi, Mingachevir, Naftalan, Sheki, Gakh, Oguz, Agjabedi, Goychay, Zardab, Aghdash, Fizuli, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Bilasuvar, Neftchala, Saatli, Lankaran, Lerik, Khachmaz, Shabran, Babek, Kangarli, Ordubad, Sederek, Julfa, Sharur and Shahbuz.

To participate in the exam 48 504 applicants have been registered over the Internet.

Admission to the examination building is carried out only by availability of the identity card and crossing sheet. Applicants who do not have one of these documents or have copies of them, or have registered with another ID card will not be admitted to the exams.