Tolerance Day celebrated at BHOS

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Round table entitled 16 November is International Tolerance Day was held at Baku Higher Oil School.

Report informs referring to the BHOS press service, welcoming the round table participants, BHOS Vice-Rector for Training, Science and International Relations Ramiz Humbatov reminded that upon Decree by the President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev, 2016 is announced a Year of Multiculturalism in Azerbaijan. He noted that Azerbaijan as a country of tolerance conducting a corresponding policy in this field can set a pattern for other countries.

Professor of the BHOS’ Petroleum Engineering Faculty Fuad Veliyev told about traditions of tolerance in Azerbaijan and said that there is no discrimination against anyone based on religion, race or ethnicity in the country. He emphasized that this is one of the strongest qualities of the Azerbaijani people reflecting their high morality. Associate professor of the BHOS’ English Language and Humanitarian Disciplines Centre Alamdar Shahverdiyev told about historical roots of tolerance in Azerbaijan and said about historical facts proving that favorable conditions for tolerance in Azerbaijan were created, among other factors, by the very geographic location of the country. Associate professor of the Centre Kamala Mehdiyeva spoke about ideas of tolerance in the works of outstanding Azerbaijani poets and thinkers Nizami Ganjavi and Muhammad Fuzuli.

Foreign students of BHOS shared their thoughts and impressions about Azerbaijan. Indian citizen Entony-Mario Suares and Georgian citizen Amayil Mamedova said that they very much liked the atmosphere of tolerance in the country as well as the kindness and hospitality of the Azerbaijani people. They also told that they would like to build their professional career in Azerbaijan.