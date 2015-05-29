Today Education Minister attends "last call" of a schoolgirl rescued by teacher

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ Education Minister Mikayil Jabbarov attends the school in Sabirabad for the event to mark the "last call".

Report was told by the Head of the Sector of Works with Non-governmental Organizations and the media of the Education Ministry, Jasaret Valehov.

He noted that, Minister to take part in the "last call" in high school No.5 of Sabirabad city, a teacher whose Ahliman Huseynov died saving student drowning in Kur river.

The event took place in December of last year. A resident of Javad village of Sabirabad region, teacher of the school No.5, 58-year-old Ahliman Huseynov in his VAZ 2107 (Russian model) car fell from the bridge into the river. He died saving the life of a 9-year-old schoolgirl, who also was inside the car.

The Ministry of Education appreciated the heroic act of A.Huseynov, a house was built for family of the teacher with financial support of the Ministry.