 Top
    Close photo mode

    Today Education Minister attends "last call" of a schoolgirl rescued by teacher

    A house was built for family of the teacher with financial support of the Ministry

    Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ Education Minister Mikayil Jabbarov attends the school in Sabirabad for the event to mark the "last call". 

    Report was told by the Head of the Sector of Works with Non-governmental Organizations and the media of the Education Ministry, Jasaret Valehov.

    He noted that, Minister to take part in the "last call" in high school No.5 of Sabirabad city, a teacher whose Ahliman Huseynov died saving student drowning in Kur river.

    The event took place in December of last year. A resident of Javad village of Sabirabad region, teacher of the school No.5, 58-year-old Ahliman Huseynov in his VAZ 2107 (Russian model) car fell from the bridge into the river. He died saving the life of a 9-year-old schoolgirl, who also was inside the car.

    The Ministry of Education appreciated the heroic act of A.Huseynov, a house was built for family of the teacher with financial support of the Ministry. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi