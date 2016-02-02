Time of entrance exams for masters and residents issued

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Time of entrance exams for masters and residents has revealed.

Report informs, Maleyka Abbaszade,Chairman of the State Commission for Students Admission of the Republic of Azerbaijan said Tuesday.

M.Abbaszade said that exam Schedule and other information is available on the website of the Commission: " The first round of examinations to master course will be held on March 6. Acceptance of electronic applications in master course will be held from 1 to 19 February. The second round of examinations to magistracy will be held on June 5. Residency exams will be held on April 3 and 29."

According to her, the rules of admission after approval are posted on the website of the Commission and the Ministry of Justice.

Asked about the merger of the State Students Admission Commission and the Ministry of Education, M. Abbaszadeh said that if such a decision would be taken in the framework of the reform, it will be fulfilled.