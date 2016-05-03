Students of burnt school in Tovuz will study at a medical station - PHOTO

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Students of Tovuz region Alakol village secondary school named after Nuraddin Sadigov, which burned and fell into disrepair, will continue their education at the medical station of the village.

Murghuz Asadov, Deputy Head of the Regional Education Department told to Report News Agency Western bureau.

He stated that 2nd floor of the medical station has been disinfected and inventories carried there: 'From May 4, the students will continue their education at that building. Officials of the Ministry of Education have reviewed the burning school. New school building will be built in Alakol village in the new academic year'.