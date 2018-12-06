Students of Baku Higher Oil School won National Innovation Challenge Azerbaijan 2018

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ The student team of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), which won the national Climate Launchpad Azerbaijan 2018 and represented Azerbaijan at the Grand Final of the Climate Launchpad, the world’s biggest clean-tech business idea competition held in Edinburgh, came a winner once again, Report informs citing the PR department of the Higher School. The ThermoNorth project presented by the BHOS students was recognized as the best at National Innovation Challenge Azerbaijan 2018.The contest was jointly organized by the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences and United National Development Program (UNDP) in Azerbaijan. The purpose of the event was to support The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

At the first stage, young Azerbaijani researchers and scientists presented 200 innovative ideas, out of which 17 projects were selected for the finals. The BHOS team comprising students Husseyn Aliyev, Elmar Askarzada, Yadigar Nazarov, Alexander Oborovsky, Murad Rahimov and their research supervisor, associate professor Amir Reza Vakhshouri took the first place and received the main prize of 5,000 manat. As the winners, they presented Azerbaijan at The Istanbul Innovation Days (IID), a well-known international annual gathering. This year, the IID featured #NextGenGov, focusing on emerging global trends impacting governance mechanisms and aiming to contextualize their potential implications around the world through.

Earlier this year, the BHOS team was invited to attend the international conference to be held under the title TRANS/SUM: Transportation and Mobility Technology Summit in Tokyo in December 2018. As expected, their innovative ThermoNorth project may be of interest to logistics and transportation companies participating in the conference.