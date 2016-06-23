Statistics of complaints made on "hot line" of Institute of Linguistics unveiled

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Within 6 months of the year, "hot line" of the Institute of Linguistics named after Nasimi of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences has received about 150 calls."

Report was told by the Acting Chairman of the Monitoring Department of the Institute, Sevinj Aliyeva.

According to her, all the received appeals were responded: "The calls have officially been registered. Today, 6-monthly report was presented to the management presented."

S.Aliyeva noted that most complaints concerned the spelling: "A lot of complaints related to the writing of the names. Besides this, also received calls related to billboards and names of objects.”