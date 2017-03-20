Spring comes to Azerbaijan today

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ Spring is coming to Azerbaijan today at 14:29 Baku time. Report informs, deputy director on scientific research of Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Khidir Mikayilov has said.

According to the him, the Sun will move from the southern hemisphere to the northern hemisphere. At that moment, the Sun will be on the intersection of the Earth's equatorial and ecliptic planes. It is called in astronomy as "spring equinox".

The equinox is recorded when the Sun shines directly on the equator. Since then, the astronomical spring begins in the northern hemisphere and it will continue till June 21.