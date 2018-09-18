Shamakhi Observatory unveils dates of lunar eclipses for next year

© Report

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ / The time and date of lunar eclipses, which will occur next year, have been made public.

Report informs that, according to the Deputy Director of the Scientific Research Department, Ph.D in physics, Khidir Mikayilov, two lunar eclipses are expected in 2019.

He said that the first eclipse will occur on January 21: "The natural phenomenon will start at 07.34 am Baku time and end at 10.51 am.The total eclipse of the lunar surface will begin at 08.41 am and end at 09.43 am. Total eclipse will last for 1 hour and 2 minutes. "

Mikayilov added that the first lunar eclipse will not be seen in Azerbaijan: “This is because the natural phenomenon will occur in the morning. The process can be seen from the Pacific Ocean, America, Africa and part of Europe."

The second eclipse will occur on July 17: "A partial eclipse will begin at 00.03 and end at 02.59 am. The maximum phase of the eclipse will be seen at 01.31 am. This eclipse can not be seen from Azerbaijan either. It can be observed from South America, the southern part of Western Europe, Africa, Southern Asia, Australia. The second eclipse is mainly called the southern eclipse."