Seismic monitoring systems will be installed in high-rise buildings of Baku in 2016

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ This year the seismic monitoring system will be installed in high-rise buildings of Baku city.

Report was told by the Director of the Republican Seismological Service Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Gurban Yetirmishli.

He noted that the German experts will arrive in Azerbaijan in the near future: "The project is implemented with the financial support of German institutions. During the visit they will make work schedule and plan starting of work. Likely, the works will begin in the second half of the year."

According to G.Yetirmishli, devices will be installed both on new buildings and old ones, including the apartments located in the suburbs: "We will assess the earthquake resistance of buildings."