Scientists named most suitable age for learning

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Between ages 17 and 20, a person learns information more easily than in later years or in childhood.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, corresponding study was published in the journal Nature Communications.

Leiden University experts conducted an experiment in which 232 people between ages 8 and 25 took part.

During the study, it was necessary to solve logical task with the variants of answer, learning by means of computer prompts.

The results of brain scans of participants showed that the activity of the striatum correlated with age and reached a maximum in people who were between ages 17 and 20.

This suggests that enhanced striatal activity in adolescents is adaptive for learning and may point to adolescence as a unique life phase for increased feedback-learning performance.