Results of final exams in Azerbaijan unveiled

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ State Students Admission Commission (SSAC) announced the results of final exams for 9th and 11th grades, which took place on 30 June.

Report was told in the SCSA, exams centrally passed for grades of their final year in secondary educational institutions located in Ganja, Dashkasan, Shamkir, Goygol, Samukh, Gadabay, Gazakh, Aghstafa, Tovuz, Shamakhi, Gobustan, Mingachevir, Naftalan, Goranboy, Sheki, Zagatala, Balakan, Gabala, Gakh, Oguz, Ismayilli.

The exams for 9th grades envisaged the participation of 24,268 students, 399 persons of them did not appear for the exams, 2 students were excluded from the examination for violation of the rules. Maximum results showed 30 students, who scored 60 points.

At the examinations for 11th were expected the participation of 20,954 students, 356 of them did not appear for the exams, 34 students were removed from the finals for violation of the rules. Maximum score (90 points) showed 41 students.