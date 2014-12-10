Problems in geological structure of Azerbaijani area revealed

Baku. 10 December.REPORT.AZ/ The territory of the Republic and Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea have distinguished with the complexity of the geological structure, the richness of the reserves of mineral resources, geodynamic activity and always attracted the attention of geologists. Geological researches in this area are still in progress. Different models of the evolution of alpine and geological structure of the earth's crust were made on the base of large-scale data. However, it does not meet today's the requirements," the head of the regional geology department of Institute of Geology and Geophysics and Tectonics of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Talat Kangarli said it to Report in his statement.

The corresponding member of the Academy, T.Kangarli explained the issue so that a number of new information and assumptions on features of the deep layers of the earth's crust, internal geological structure of the different nature of structural zones, the mutual relations, space-time relationships between geological formations of different origin observed onshore and offshore and other problematic issues are not taken into account while processing models or have not been analyzed at the appropriate level.