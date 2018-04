Baku. 24 July.REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on appointment of Chingiz Mansur ogly Aliyev to the position of the Rector of the Azerbaijan State Marine Academy (ASMA).

