President reviews secondary school No153 after reconstruction work

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan reviewed secondary school No153 in Yasamal district, Baku after major repair and reconstruction work. Report informs, Baku Mayor Hajibala Abutalibov informed the head of state about the work done. 4-storey school consists of three buildings. The reconstruction work began in October of last year and was carried out at a high level. The 1500-seat school has 80 classrooms and 6 subject-specific rooms. Currently, 700 students study at the Azerbaijan and Russian sections in one turn. 2 gymnasiums, an assembly hall, a library, computer, working education and medical rooms were established. All classrooms and subject-specific rooms were repaired and supplied with necessary, modern equipment and teaching aids ahead of the new academic year. Modern ventilation and lighting systems were installed in the school. Landscaping and redevelopment work was carried out in the school yard.

After reviewing the school, the head of state posed for photographs with school staff.