    President Ilham Aliyev reviewed secondary school №46 in Baku after major repair and reconstruction

    Baku Mayor Hajibala Abutalibov informed the Head of state about the work done

    Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev reviewed secondary school №46 in Nasimi District of Baku after major repair and reconstruction. Report informs, Baku Mayor Hajibala Abutalibov informed the Head of state about the work done. It was noted that the school was built in 1969. The 4-storey facility has 65 classrooms. All classrooms and various subject-specific rooms of the 1560-seat school were repaired and supplied with necessary equipment and teaching aids ahead of the new academic year. Special rooms were established for holding lessons on taxes. Modern ventilation and lighting systems were installed in the school.

    President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the classrooms and the conditions in the subject-specific rooms.

