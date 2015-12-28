In 2016 number of school days will exceed 200

Baku. 28 December.REPORT.AZ/ In 2015-2016 academic years, education process will continue till June 14.

Report informs, report released by the Ministry of Education declares.

Under report, number of school days will be 172 in the schools operating under 5 days education week and 209 in the schools operating under 6 days education week.

Admission plan to undergraduate level for following academic year increased by 4,6% and made 39 497 (11 799 state-ordered), plan places on tuition by correspondence reduced by 77%.

In addition, in accordance with State Program 'Azerbaijani youth in 2011-2015', one-room 120-apartment building was built for graduates, lost their parents and deprived of parental care and having no place of resident.