New academic year starts in Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ 2014/2015 academic year started in Azerbaijan. Report informs, more than 139 thousand first grade pupils attend school this year.

According to official data of the Ministry of Education, for the first time, 7.8 million textbooks under 271 titles were published in Azerbaijan for the school year of 2014-2015.

1692 young teachers start their work this academic year.

122 schools were reconstructed and repaired. Additional school buildings and classrooms were built. 56 schools were renovated and 64 schools were repaired.

This academic year, SABAH groups will operate in high schools for the first time. 738 best students selected from universities in different specialties will be taught in these groups.