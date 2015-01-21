​Nargiz Pashayeva met with the rector of Houston University

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ Visit of the Azerbaijan delegation headed by the rector and president of the University of Houston Renu Hatur due to the invitation of the Baku Higher Oil School ended.

The delegation included the Vice-Rector of the University of the Global Strategy and Research James Ortiz, chief specialist on energy issues Ramanan Krishnamurti, Dean of College of Engineering Kallenskogo named Elizabeth Rockwell, Joseph Tedesko and deputy dean of the Judiciary Suresh Hatur.

During the visit, the delegation held bilateral meetings with the directory of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), the National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), the Azerbaijan Diplomatic University (ADA) and Baku State University (BSU).

During the visit, the guests also met with the rector of Baku branch of Moscow State Lomonosov University, professor Nargiz Pashayeva. At the meeting, the guests were informed in detail about the history of the university, on its activities and implemented international programs and projects, as well as an exchange of views on the prospects of bilateral cooperation.

Rector N.Pashayeva said that at the present together with Oxford University are being implemented a major project aimed at the study of the history and culture of Azerbaijan. Noting that the University of Houston also has the opportunity to participate in this project, suggested N.Pashayeva rector R.Hatur join the project.

In turn, R.Hatur gladly agreed to join the project.