    Ministry of Education warns those who intend to study abroad

    Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Education has warned Azerbaijani citizens who intend to study in foreign countries.

    Report informs that, according to the ministry, educational legislation of Azerbaijan does not envisage individual, graphical, intramural-extramural or extramural-intramural forms of education.

    It was noted that at the same time, there is no mechanism for the organization and assessment on the distant and extern education in the country. "Therefore, it is impossible to recognize and define equivalence of the documents (diplomas) of people studying in foreign countries according to Article 3.7 “Regulations on recognition and nostrification of equivalence of specialties in the sphere of higher education in foreign countries” of Resolution No 64 of the Cabinet of Ministers dated 13.05.2003. We urge each citizen who intends to study abroad to take into account all these factors."

