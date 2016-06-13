Ministry of Education: "Last call" will be held on June 14 only in school grounds

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ Education Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has signed a relevant order on holding "Last call" events.

Report informs, purpose of signing the order is to ensure orderly conduct of a traditional "Last call" in the secondary schools of the country.

According to the order, "Last call" will be held on June 14 only in school grounds.

The order says that "Last call" should ensure the participation of parents' committees, parent-teacher associations and community representatives.

The Ministry of Education of Nakhchivan AR, Baku city Education Department, Ganja city Education Department, District (city) Departments of Education, Heads attached to the Ministry of Education schools should conduct organizational work of "Last Call", to take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of students.

Control over the execution of the order entrusted to the Deputy Education Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.