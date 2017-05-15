Education Ministry comments on companies conducting admission of students to foreign high schools

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ “Azerbaijan Education Ministry doesn’t cooperate with any company except state program on education abroad, inter-state scholarship programs.”

Report informs, said Jasarat Valehov, head of public relations sector of the ministry.

He told that during last period, some companies engaged in activities related to education abroad in their advertisements on number of television and radio channel, in notifications of web sites place false information on endorsement of their certificates by Education Ministry: “This approach is a mean of misuse of name of Education Ministry and misleading people for the sake of their subjective interests”.

J. Valehov noted that recognition of certificates (nostrification) being a legal procedure, takes into consideration legitimacy of the university, academic indicators of the graduate, credits earned, factual education period, language and specialty skills: “After this inspection finds positive proof, the process of diploma recognition takes place. All information related to executed programs are transparently placed on proper electronic resources of the ministry”.