Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ A visit of artists, representatives of children's non-governmental organizations and journalists to school №11 of integration training and boarding school type sanatorium №8 was organised on the initiative of the Ministry of Education today.

Report informs, the purpose of the visit was getting acquainted with the activities of boarding schools and create conditions for close communication with students and children living here.

During the visit, which coincided with the International Day of Disabled Persons, guests attended the opening of the creative class in school №11of integration training.