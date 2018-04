Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host a meeting of Ministers of Education of the Council of Turkic-speaking countries (Turkkon) on November 27-28.

Report was told in Turkkon, current issues facing the education ministries of the participating countries will be discussed at the meeting.

Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking countries was established on 3 October 2009. Council members are Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.