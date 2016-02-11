Education Minister: 'Number of students participating in Olympiads increased'

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'As number of students, participating in country's Olympiads was about 22 thousand last year, this figure reaches 27 thousand this year. I believe that it will increase in the nfuture. Close relation of education and science is always in the focus of attention.'

Report informs, Education Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said in the opening ceremony of contest 'Scientists of Tomorrow'.

He noted that Azerbaijan society has enough good students, who will prove themselves as a prominent persons in future.

M.Jabbarov stressed that in contest 'Scientists of Tomorrow', X-XI grade students of the country's 11 city and regional general education institutions participate with 129 scientific projects. 87 of them are collective project, 42 individual.