    Mikayil Jabbarov: We should increase attention to development of invention

    Society, state, business structures must submit means for scientific activities

    Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ "We should increase attention to development of invention and protection of intellectual property rights in this area."

    Report informs, Education Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said addressing an international seminar entitled "Intellectual property policy and research activities at universities, scientific-research and experimental-constructor institutions".

    The minister said that today higher education institutions shouldn't act only as knowledge institutions: "They rapidly become centers of economic growth applying knowledge and technologies."

    M.Jabbarov noted that society, state, business structures must submit means for scientific activities: "This includes both financial and non-financial means."

