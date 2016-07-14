Mikayil Jabbarov: 'Pre-school preparation will be at public expense'

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'The Ministry of Education should conduct preparatory work for implementation of the decree regarding establishment of state-funded preschool groups'.

Report informs, Education Minister Mikayil Jabbarov told reporters.

According to him, free preschool courses will be organized at the schools having proper material and technical base: 'Pre-school preparation is the most important step in education, affecting country's medium and long-term development. 'State Strategy for the Development of Education' mentions that level of pre-school education is unsatisfactory. The document aims to reach the country's preschool education coverage to 90%. At present, this figure is lower than 20%. I believe that this step will increase the coverage several times. We expect high interest in it'.

Mikayil Jabbarov added that preschool courses is completely voluntary process: 'Parents can involve their children in the preparation. Parents, taking such a decision, will be ensured by the state'.