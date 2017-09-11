Mikail Jabbarov clarified issue of canceling test exams

© Report/ Elşən Baba

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ "In two years in Azerbaijan, admission and final examinations will be held in a new form, the work carried out in connection with this is a joint project of the Ministry of Education and the State Examination Center”.

Report informs, Minister of Education Mikayil Jabbarov told journalists.

According to the minister, this need for joint work was prompted by the introduction of a new curriculum in schools in Azerbaijan nine years ago: "At the same time, the main goal of the project is to simplify and improve the process of assessing knowledge and skills of young, school leavers and ensure the transparency of this process. Work is constantly being done in this direction”.

M. Jabbarov noted that on September 9, working meetings were held with the participation of the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the State Examination Center (SEC), Maleyka Abbaszade, Deputy Minister of Education Jeyhun Bayramov and other experts in the field of education: "Accordingly, the public will be informed about the stages of this process and the proposed format”.