Lectures on Azerbaijani multiculturalism are delivered in foreign universities

Baku.27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Teaching of two subjects: Azerbaijani multiculturalism was prepared by Baku International Multiculturalism Centre and Baku Slavic University, has been launched. Report was told by the press service of the Baku International Multiculturalism Centre, giving lectures on Azerbaijani multiculturalism started in 7 foreign countries. Currently, the lectures on this subject are delivered in Lithuania (Lithuanian University of Educational Sciences), Russia (Ural Federal University) and Belarus (Belarusian State University).

Teaching of Azerbaijani Multiculturalism started in Bulgaria (St. Kliment Ohridski Sofia University) on February 26. This course is going to be taught in other 3 foreign countries since March, 2015: Italy (La Sapienza University), the Czech Republic (Charles University in Prague), and Georgia (Tbilisi State University).