 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Journalists monitored exams at UNEC

    Media representatives met with Rector Adalat Muradov

    Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ A group of journalists monitored exams of the winter session at the Azerbaijan State Economic University (UNEC) .

    Report informs, more than 20 journalists attended the event under the motto "Knowledge must be assessed transparently and objectively".

    The director of Center for the Teaching Quality Assessment and examination process Management of UNEC Rafig Gasimov showed journalists the control instructions.

    He noted that every branch holds exams in 5 shifts.

    The Center Director said that 34 teachers control examinations.

    After that, the journalists were in control of the university examinations in all educational buildings.

    The rector Adalat Muradov met with journalists. The rector spoke about reforms carried out in UNEC, spoke of the problems facing the university's goals and processes, and answered journalists' questions.

    The winter session in UNEC lasts until February.

    Such meetings are carried out according to the order of Education Minister Mikail Jabbarov on "the organization and implementation of the examination session".

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi