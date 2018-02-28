Joint project by BHOS and ASAN: First Career Exhibition starts

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and Career center under the Volunteers School of ASAN Service are implementing their first joint project, namely First Career Exhibition. It will be organized at the BHOS campus from 10am to 5pm on March 1, 2018. The event, which is held by the Career center with organizational support of the Higher School, aims to promote youth employment and help young people to build a successful career at the leading companies operating in Azerbaijan and looking for young talents.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service.

More than 50 companies and organizations are expected to participate in the exhibition. They include, among others, SOCAR, Paşa Siğorta, Gilan Holdinq, EY, KPMG, Deloitte, PwC Azerbaijan, Azercell, BP Exploration Caspian Sea Azerbaijan, Atəşgah Siğorta, Azər Türk Bank, Fireworks HR Agency, Coca-cola Bottlers Ltd, Azərsun Holding, Holday İnn Hotel Baku, Kapital Bank ASC, JW Marriott Absheron Baku, Rabitabank ASC, Baku International Trade Sea Port, Silk Way Bank, European Tobacco Baku ASC, SOCAR Polymer, Kapital Bank ASC, NOVA Digital Solutions and NOVCO Group. The exhibition gives the visitors an opportunity to meet with representatives of the employer companies and learn about their vacancies and employment procedures. It also provides all necessary conditions for informal meetings, discussions and information exchange.

Both the Higher School and ASAN service pay special attention to the issues of youth employment and job placement. As of today, all BHOS graduates are employed and 860 young people found jobs after completion of training courses at ASAN Volunteers School’s Career Center.