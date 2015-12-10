Institute name changed in Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Cabinet of Ministers made change to 'List of organizations under Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan Republic, not included into its structure'.

Report informs, decree on change was inked by Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zadeh.

In accordance with change, Baku Institute for Skill Improvement and Retraining of Pedagogical Staff changed to Institute for Professional Development of Education Workers.

It was added to list of organizations under Ministry of Education, not included into its structure.