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The share of women among students in the vocational education system in Azerbaijan has increased from 32% in 2022 to 42% in 2026, Director of the State Agency for Vocational Education Ilgar Bayramli said at the Vocational Education Forum 2026, Report informs.

According to him, in more than 50 specialties, the share of women exceeds 70%. He noted that the agency intends to maintain this trend in the coming years as well.

Bayramli also noted that the number of applicants seeking vocational education grew from 29,000 in 2022 to 52,000 in 2026.

Over this period, the number of students admitted to vocational education institutions rose from 19,000 to 28,000, representing a 47% increase, he said.