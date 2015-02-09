​Head of ANAS Institute of Manuscripts visits the Ottoman archives

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Academician-Secretary of the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences of ANAS, the head of the Institute of Manuscripts Academician Teymur Karimli and a group of scientists of the Institute along with the staff of the Office of Muslims of the Caucasus and the Regional Museum of Local Lore of Zagatala visited Turkey, Report was informed in the Institute.

According to the information, in the framework of the visit, the delegation visited the Turkish Department of Manuscripts, Süleymaniye Library and the Ottoman archive.

Scientists exchanged experience in cleaning and restoration of manuscripts.