Hadi Rajabli: For a better life educators must work harder

"In Parliament, I represent not only the interests of persons with disabilities, and people with severe social positions, but also teachers. I am also a regular performer with the issues related to the salary and social status of teachers".

Report informs, it was stated by the chairman of the parliamentary committee on social policy Hadi Rajabli at the event entitled "Inclusive and Special Education: Realities and Prospects" held today at the Azerbaijani Institute of Educational Problems.

According to him, the teaching is one of the most important professions:"Today, turning to my fellow teachers, workers in this difficult area, I want to say that as if even looks paradoxically, today, some people are trying to violate stability in Azerbaijan, want to set up teachers against the government. A good example of this is the information posted on web-sites on my behalf in the last few days".

"One of the sites, referring to one of my interviews in the local media, with a title 'Hadi Rajabli offers teachers earn working'. "Believe me, 95% of readers have written comments without reading the article. People spreading such information, playing with feelings of educators. I recommend them to carefully read the text in full".

H.Rajabli considers it's necessary to carry out some work in the education system: "The main thing is that educators were literate. Some teachers are working at two jobs, tutoring. Reproach them for this is impossible, as for a better life educators must work harder".