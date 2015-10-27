Franco-Azerbaijani University created

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry (ASUOI) and the University of Strasbourg (France) held discussions on the establishment of the Franco- Azerbaijani University (UFAZ).

Report was told in press service of ASUOI on discussion of France presented by delegation headed by the president of the University of Strasbourg Alain Beretz and Azerbaijan - by professors and teaching staff of ASUOI headed by the rector of the university, Mustafa Babanly, as well as employees of other universities, Ministry of Education and other structures.

Noting the importance of UFAZ, created with the support of the governments of Azerbaijan and France, M.Babanly held discussions around the project. During the discussions It was noted the importance of the establishment of the Franco- Azerbaijani University in the development of bilateral cooperation and partnership. UFAZ will function in the educational building of ASUOI.

The project also envisages participation of other French universities. University of Strasbourg will have the freedom to coordination with other French universities in order to expand the range to other areas and the collection of human resources for the project.

The University will operate from 2016-2017 academic year with 100 students. Admission will be based on four specialties - engineer of geology and geophysics, oil and gas engineering, chemical engineering and engineering technology machinery and equipment. A new specialty - construction engineering planned to open in the future.