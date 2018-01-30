First lunar eclipse will be observed tomorrow

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ The first total lunar eclipse will be visible on January 31 from Asia, Australasia and North and Central America, will coincide with a “blue moon” and a “supermoon” in what some are calling a “super blue blood moon”.

Khidir Mikayilov, Deputy Director of Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory named after Nasiraddin Tusi for Scientific Affairs of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) told Report.

Total eclipse will be observed at 16:51:47. The process will end after 18:07:51. It will last for 1 hour 16 minutes.

Mikayilov said the first eclipse will be visible in Azerbaijan: "People will be able to see it in Kazakhstan, Mongolia, and in eastern countries towars the Japan”.

Notably, the second lunar eclipse will happen on July 28.