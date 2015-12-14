First forum of Azerbaijan Student-Volunteers was held

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ / I Forum of Azerbaijan Student-Volunteers was held at Nizami Cinema Center.

Report informs, forum was organized for development of voluntary movement, educating society in different fields and active participation of students in public life.

Education Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, speaking at forum said that high-level activity of volunteers will have important role in their career opportunities in the future and formation of civil liability.

'Voluntary activity is extended in Azerbaijan', Azad Rahimov, Minister of Youth and Sport said.

Head of Humanitarian Policy Department of the President’s Administration Fatma Abdullazadeh emphasized youth as happy persons.

UN always highly appreciated activity of volunteers, Nato Alhazishvili, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative said: 'Because in this case, they may carry out good works.'

According to him, Azerbaijan paid special attention to voluntary activity and supported up today.

After speeches, presentation of “BİR” student-volunteer program was held.