Education Ministry: Teachers with weak results should be cut

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ "This year enough, namely over 6.000 teacher vacancies will be recorded".

Report informs, Jasarat Valehov, spokesperson for the Ministry of Education said at a briefing on teachers' displacement.

He said that this year, teachers low-achieving in diagnostic evaluation will also be given a chance: "Some of the teachers with weak results in diagnostic evaluation will be involved in trainings, they will be given a chance to improve their results. We want education environment to be provided with highly educated, skilled teachers".

J. Valehov added that teachers with weak results should be cut.

Eshgi Baghirov, Acting Head of HR Department of the ministry said that there is a large number of teachers low-achieving in diagnostic evaluation: "We will cut them as a first measure. Even some of them dismisses at their own requests".

Teachers' displacement process will be carried out on May 26-June 15.