Education Ministry comments on reports on cancelation of curriculum

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Statement on cancellation of curriculum in Azerbaijan is absolutely absurd".

Report informs, Emin Amrullayev, Head of the Department for Programs of Education Development of the Ministry of Education told journalists.

He said that those who spread reports regarding cancellation of curriculum have no enough information about modern education system: "Statement on cancellation of curriculum in Azerbaijan is absolutely absurd".

The official noted that curriculum is a system which always improves: "It is difficult for the Ministry of Education to interpret cancellation of curriculum. This system cannot be cancelled, only improvements carried out, which take place every year. Therefore, it cannot be mentioned as a serious change".