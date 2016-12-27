Education Minister: Change of rules for final exams was necessary

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Number of those, who want to study is increasing year by year".

Report informs, Education Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said in his interview to Təhsil.TV.

According to the minister, currently, number of those, who want to study is increasing year by year: "Intelligent persons have more chance to be appointed to attractive positions. If a system of knowledge assessment is applied in a country, then necessity to centralize entrance examination is very low. If diploma is preferred to knowledge in any country, centralized entrance examination will be held there".

Speaking about problems of education system and universities assessment, M.Jabbarov noted that reason of conduction of single exam in Azerbaijan was not related to the quality of education: "It was related to the quality of knowledge assessment, namely to corruption in entrance exams. Single exam system was proposed to eliminate the problem. Modern leading education system should have only certain criteria to allow students to meet any of them. These minimal criteria may be collected mark or year of study".

M.Jabbarov added that analogy of recruitment of teachers and admission of higher school applicants are very similar: "We observe violation attempts in transferring from one specialty to another and prevent it. Our state is not the only country facing with this problem. The same problem is observed in the education system of the neighbouring countries. Centralized exam is conducted in a country, where higher education institutions violate the regulations".