Education Department: Two school buildings under construction in Baku

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ In frames of preparations for the new academic year, construction and repair underway at general education institutions subordinated to the Baku City Education Department (BCED) .

Report informs citing the department, new buildings are being constructed for school-lyceum No.20 and senior secondary school No.306.

It was stated senior secondary schools No. 10, 74, 171, 201, 212, school-lyceum No.62 and special educational institution No.268 are being overhauled. Current repair underway at more 9 schools.

According to information, all construction and repair works in the capital city schools are planned to be completed till 2017-2018 academic year.

Notably, 307 senior secondary schools, 3 general secondary schools, 7 evening schools, 3 special educational institutions, 46 out-of-school education facilities operate under the BCED.