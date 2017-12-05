© BANM

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Another charitable event entitled Donation Day was held at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

Report was informed in the BHOS press service, the charitable blood donation action was organized upon a joint initiative of SOCAR and the Central Blood Bank of the Scientific Research Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion named after Bahadur Eyvazov of the Ministry of Health of the Azerbaijan Republic.

Specialists of the Department on Providing Medical Services to SOCAR employees and an outreach brigade of highly qualified doctors of the Central Blood bank of the Research Institute of Hematology and Transfusion made all necessary arrangements to provide high quality medical services to the donors.

The Donation Day is held within a humanitarian campaign aimed at supporting the children suffering from thalassemia. It has been conducted at BHOS and other SOCAR’s structures annually in the framework of social projects of the company. The Higher School teachers and staff members actively participate in these initiatives implemented by SOCAR and focused on providing assistance to vulnerable groups of the population.