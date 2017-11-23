Disclosed 2018 solar eclipses will be observed in Azerbaijan

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ The number of solar eclipses in Azerbaijan in 2018 was announced.

Khidir Mikayilov, Deputy Director of Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory named after Nasiraddin Tusi for Scientific Affairs (ANAS) told Report that three solar eclipses will occur in the country in 2018.

He said that all of the solar eclipses will be partial: "Namely, eclipses will occur in the small portion of the Sun. Two out of the three solar eclipses will be observed on the south hemisphere and one on the northern hemisphere. No full solar eclipses will occur next year. It will take place in a maximum of 70% of the Sun".

Kh. Mikayilov noted that the first Solar eclipse will take place on February 15: "The nature event will occur at 22:55:51 Baku time and continue also on February 16. That is, the eclipse will reach the maximum at 00:51:29 and end at 02:47:08. The natural event will be observed in the southern part of South America and Antarctica.

The second solar eclipse will take place on July 13 at 05:48:23. The maximum will be at 07:01:05 and the end at 08:13:44. The eclipse will be observed between outskirts of Australia and Antarctica, which almost not settled.

The third solar eclipse will begin on August 11 at 12:02:08. The maximum will be at 13:46:24, end at 15:30:40: "The last eclipse will be observed on the northern hemisphere. The nature event will be observed almost everywhere in Russia. The process will begin in the East Asia region and will cover all parts of Russia".