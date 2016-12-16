 Top
    Close photo mode

    Dies Azerbaijani scientist included in book of famous people of XX century - PHOTO

    He was Chairman of Baku State University Department of Plant Physiology

    Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani honored scientist has died.

    Report informs, Neymat Gasimov, Chairman of the Department of Plant Physiology at the Baku State University (BSU), passed away at age of 76.

    Honored scientist, professor Neymat Gasimov was born in Didivar village of Babak region of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on January 27, 1940. He was a well-known scientist in the field of plant physiology.

    He had been an active member of the US Illinois State Academy of Science since 1986. In 1991, he lectured on plant physiology at the University of Illinois during the period of 3 months. In 1998, his name was included in the book of famous people of the twentieth century.  

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi