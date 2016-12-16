Dies Azerbaijani scientist included in book of famous people of XX century - PHOTO

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani honored scientist has died.

Report informs, Neymat Gasimov, Chairman of the Department of Plant Physiology at the Baku State University (BSU), passed away at age of 76.

Honored scientist, professor Neymat Gasimov was born in Didivar village of Babak region of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on January 27, 1940. He was a well-known scientist in the field of plant physiology.

He had been an active member of the US Illinois State Academy of Science since 1986. In 1991, he lectured on plant physiology at the University of Illinois during the period of 3 months. In 1998, his name was included in the book of famous people of the twentieth century.