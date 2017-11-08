Dies Azerbaijani academician knowing eight languages

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani academician, who could write, read and speak in eight languages has died.

Report informs, Eyyub Bashirov, President of Azerbaijan Cattle-Breeding Association, member of the Board of Elders Management Board, life scientist, academician died at age of 91.

Notably, E. Bashirov conducted fundamental researches on studying reproductive biology of animals and artificial insemination and obtained scientific results. "Bashirov's method" was named after him.

Eyyub Bashirov made a scientific report at V International Scientific Congress in Trento, Italy between September 6 to 13, 1964. The scientific report, which was listened with great interest, took the first place at V International Congress of Biologists and was awarded with gold medal. Pope VI Pavel personally congratulated the scientist on the great success and presented his portrait to the scientist.

Notably, the eldest son of the deceased, Yasar Bashirov is President of Azerbaijan National Karate Federation and another son Khanlar Bashirov, honored artist of Azerbaijan, a well-known dancer.