Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan aims to resolve school infrastructure issues by 2030

Azerbaijan will have resolved its infrastructure problems in general education by 2030, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Science and Education Kanan Karimzada said, Report informs.

Speaking during discussions on the draft law on the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2027 at a joint meeting of the parliamentary committees on Agrarian Policy; Family and Women's and Children's Affairs; and Science and Education, Karimzada highlighted that school construction and infrastructure are among the issues most frequently discussed with government agencies in the Milli Majlis.

"Thanks to programs implemented in recent years under the direct attention and care of the President, more than 3,600 schools have either been built or undergone major renovations. As a result of this work, the learning and educational conditions of more than 1.3 million students have improved.

At the same time, I would like to note that the number of schools with inadequate existing infrastructure has decreased from 900 to 400. We have a plan, and by 2030, we will likely have resolved all infrastructure problems in general education," he said.

The deputy minister added that construction and installation works will be carried out at 53 educational institutions during the 2026–2027 academic year, with 11 of them already commissioned.